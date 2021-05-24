Coal mining or climate action? Australia faces up to COP26

Days before departing for Glasgow to attend COP26, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian government’s plan to combat climate change.

Morrison described his government’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 as a major breakthrough, but many Australians are skeptical.

Morrison’s latest plan – described as “the Australian way” to reduce carbon emissions – relies heavily on unspecified “low emissions technology” breakthroughs and controversial “clean hydrogen”, alongside changes in land use and increased business- and homeowner-led uptake of renewable energy.

And while the prime minister will be taking the net zero by 2050 ambition to COP26, no new legally-binding targets have been announced.

Australia will stick to its 2030 target of reducing emissions by between 26 and 28 percent from 2005 levels.

This is despite the fact that, per capita, Australia is one the world’s largest carbon emitters, releasing around 17 metric tonnes per person every year, more than three times the global average.