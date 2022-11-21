Co-founder of Argentina's Plaza de Mayo mothers group dies at 93

[Source: BBC]

An inconclusive general election in Malaysia has produced the country’s first-ever hung parliament.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim secured the most seats, but his Pakatan Harapan alliance fell well short of a majority.

The ruling coalition, led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob, suffered its worst electoral defeat ever, winning just 30 of the 178 seats it ran for.

Veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad lost his seat, suffering his first defeat in 53 years.

At 97, Mr. Mahathir has dominated Malaysian politics for decades, first serving as the country’s prime minister from 1981 to 2003, and he was credited for the country’s rapid economic transformation from the 1980s.

The country is now however politically unstable, having seen three prime ministers since voters went to the polls in 2018.

Ms Bonafini died on Sunday morning, her daughter Alejandra said.

“These are very difficult moments of deep sadness, and we understand the love people have for Hebe. But, right now, we need to cry in private,” she wrote in a statement.

Ms. Bonafini started the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo group with 13 other women in May 1977, after her sons were taken by soldiers earlier that year.

As she searched for them, she met other women in the same situation.

An estimated 30,000 people were killed or forcibly disappeared in Argentina in the 1970s and 80s.

The group of women began to hold weekly protests in Buenos Aires’ Plaza de Mayo, in front of the president’s residence.

The government broke up the early demonstrations and kidnapped and killed the group’s first leader, Azucena Villaflor.

But the protests continued, recruiting more and more members.

The women began to wear children’s cloth nappies on their heads, to symbolise the missing children, and white scarves later became the symbol of the movement.

Their campaign gained international fame and put pressure on the Argentinian government.

“They arrested us, they beat us, we came with wigs so they couldn’t identify us,” Ms Bonafini told Reuters news agency in 2007.

The group continued to campaign after the end of the dictatorship in 1983, and Ms Bonafini became the leader of a more radical faction calling for systemic political change.

She became an outspoken and sometimes controversial figure, and in 2001 said she felt “happiness” about the 9/11 attacks, because of actions of the West such as Nato bombings.

She also said Pope John Paul II would go to hell, as he had “committed many sins”.