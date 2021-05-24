Home

CNN's Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed relationship

| @BBCWorld
February 3, 2022 12:04 pm
[Source: BBC]

CNN president Jeff Zucker has resigned from the network after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a senior executive.

The 56-year-old Mr Zucker said in a memo to colleagues that he was “wrong” to not report the relationship as required.

The relationship was discovered during an investigation into the conduct of fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Mr Zucker is considered one of the most powerful media executives in the US.

In the message sent on Wednesday to the network’s staff and shared online by CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, Mr Zucker said that he was asked about his consensual relationship with a colleague during an investigation into Mr Cuomo’s time at CNN.

Mr Cuomo was being investigated over efforts to help his politician brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, fight allegations of sexual harassment.

