Climate change: Why Australia refuses to give up coal

BBC NEWS
October 25, 2021 8:28 am
Scott Morrison famously praised coal's value to Australia in a parliamentary debate on renewable energy in 2017.

In a world racing to reduce pollution, Australia is a stark outlier.

It is one of the dirtiest countries per head of population and a massive global supplier of fossil fuels. Unusually for a rich nation, it also still burns coal for most of its electricity.

Australia’s 2030 emissions target – a 26% cut on 2005 levels – is half the US and UK benchmarks.

Article continues after advertisement

Canberra has also resisted joining the two-thirds of countries who have pledged net zero emissions by 2050.

And instead of phasing out coal – the worst fossil fuel – it’s committed to digging for more.

So it’s no surprise that Australia is being viewed as a “bad guy” going into the COP26 global climate talks in Glasgow, analysts say.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government is under huge pressure to do more.

