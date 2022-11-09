Climate change policy is impossible without peace : Zelenskyy

[Source: ABC]

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has distracted world governments from efforts to combat climate change, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video message played at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

Ukraine this year is hosting an exhibition space for the first time at a UN climate conference.

But unlike the other booths at the COP27 decorated in colorful logos, flags, and greenery, Ukraine’s stood out for its bleakness — covered in grey and black to symbolize the war at home.

Article continues after advertisement

Zelenskyy, who wore a trademark green T-shirt and faced the video camera from behind a desk, criticized world leaders for paying lip service to climate change without delivering real change.

He did not name individual states.