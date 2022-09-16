Climate change, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds

[Source: NZHerald]

Climate change likely worsened rainfall by up to 50 per cent late last month in two southern Pakistan provinces.

But global warming wasn’t the biggest cause of the country’s catastrophic flooding that has killed more than 1,500 people, a new scientific analysis finds.

Pakistan’s overall vulnerability, including people living in harm’s way, is the chief factor in the disaster that at one point submerged 33 per cent of the country under water, but human-caused “climate change also plays a really important role here,” said the study senior author Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College of London.

There are many ingredients to the still ongoing humanitarian crisis — some meteorological, some economic, some societal, some historic and construction oriented. Add to that weather records that don’t go back far enough in time.

With such complications and limitations, the team of international scientists looking at the disaster couldn’t quantify the degree to which climate change had increased the likelihood and frequency of the flooding, said the authors of the study.

It was released Thursday but is not yet peer-reviewed.