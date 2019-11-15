Home

Climate change: Loss of bumblebees driven by 'climate chaos'

| @BBCWorld
February 7, 2020 3:12 pm
Bumblebee collecting pollen from a flower [Source: BBC]

“Climate chaos” has caused widespread losses of bumblebees across continents, according to scientists.

A new analysis shows the likelihood of a bee being found in any given place in Europe and North America has declined by a third since the 1970s.

Climbing temperatures will increasingly cause declines, which are already more severe than previously thought, said researchers.

Bumblebees are key pollinators of many fruits, vegetables and wild plants.

Without them, some crops could fail, reducing food for humans and countless other species.

