Climate change: Iran says lift sanctions and we'll ratify Paris agreement

November 11, 2021 5:56 pm
Mr Ali Salajegheh from Iran speaking at COP26. [Source: BBC]

Iran will ratify the landmark Paris agreement on climate change only if sanctions against it are lifted, a senior leader has told the BBC.

Ali Salajegheh said sanctions were impeding Iran in areas like renewable energy.

Iran is the world’s eighth-largest CO2 emitter, yet is one of the few countries not to ratify the Paris pact.

Emissions have soared in recent years as overseas investments in renewable energy have collapsed.

The government has also violently suppressed protests about water shortages.

