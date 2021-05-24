Home

World

Clashes break out in Rome amid anger over COVID ‘green pass’

AlJAZEERA
October 10, 2021 9:10 am

Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in Italy’s capital against the extension of the COVID-19 health pass system.

Demonstrators marched in downtown Rome on Saturday in opposition to a government-validated certificate system, known as a “green pass”, that was made mandatory for all workers

Many raised clenched fists or waved Italian flags, shouting “Freedom!” and waving banners that read “Get your hands off [our] work.

Article continues after advertisement

Italian media reported 10,000 participants, while organisers said they numbered 100,000. Al Jazeera could not independently verify the numbers.

At least one person was injured as an unauthorised march broke off from the main rally in Piazza Del Popolo, in Rome’s downtown, and attempted to reach Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office.

Police officers in riot gear blocked the demonstrators by forming a line and spraying water on protesters.

