Clashes at Black Lives Matter protest in London

George Floyd’s death in custody has sparked protests around the US – and also in countries around the world.

On Wednesday, thousands protested in London, marching towards Parliament.

It comes as UK chief constables said they stand alongside all those “appalled and horrified” by his death.

A number of videos shared on social media showed protesters and police clashing outside Downing Street.

Footage showed objects, including signs and a traffic cone, being thrown at police, while one protester was wrestled to the ground and restrained by officers.