Clarence House staff told jobs are at risk

The household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall - now King Charles III and Queen Consort - has ceased operations [Source: Reuters]

Some staff at Clarence House have been warned their jobs are at risk following King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

The Guardian said dozens of staff were told during the thanksgiving service for the Queen in Edinburgh on Monday.

Clarence House said some redundancies were “unavoidable” because of the change in role for Charles and his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort.

They were working to find alternative roles for employees, a spokesman said.

The Guardian reported that private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff were among those who had been warned of redundancies, as the offices of King Charles III and the Queen Consort move to Buckingham Palace.

The King’s top aide, his principal private secretary Sir Clive Alderton, said in the letter to staff that the change in role for the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meant Clarence House would be “closed down”.

He said the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests and former activities would no longer be carried out.

“It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House whose work supports these areas, will no longer be needed.”

Staff were left livid and shaken by the announcement, the newspaper said.