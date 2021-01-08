Civilians killed in Afghan gov’t air raid

An air raid by Afghan forces in the country’s southwestern Nimroz province killed several civilians, according to local officials and witnesses.

The exact number of casualties in the incident late on Saturday was not immediately clear.

Government officials, who confirmed the Saturday night strike, said on Sunday that initial information showed the deaths were all of Taliban fighters battling Afghan security forces.

The Defence Ministry’s 215th corps said in a statement that reports had been received of civilian casualties and that these would be investigated.

A local government official, speaking to Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity, said the Afghan air force targeted a residential house where it suspected Taliban members were present. The official said those killed were all from one family.