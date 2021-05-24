Civilian fleeing Kharkiv tells of horror in city suburbs

While we’ve been reporting about claims of a massacre in the town of Bucha, one civilian arriving at Lviv train station from Kharkiv relayed graphic scenes in that city’s suburbs.

Speaking about corpses seen in the town of Bucha, the man, who gave his name as Andre, told the BBC: “In these pictures, there are bodies. In the Kharkiv suburbs, there are only parts of bodies: legs, arms, heads.”

Kharkiv, in the north east, is partially surrounded by Russian forces and the city has suffered relentless shelling.

A regional prosecutor said on Sunday that seven people had been killed in shelling in Kharkiv.