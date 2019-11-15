Citizenship Amendment Act: PM Modi defiant despite widespread protests

The Indian government has reacted with defiance to widespread protests against a new citizenship law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a rally on Tuesday the protests were being stirred up by his rivals.

The law offers citizenship to non-Muslims from three nearby countries.

While the government says the aim is to protect people from persecution, critics say it is discriminatory and part of a “Hindu nationalist” agenda to marginalise India’s Muslim minority.

Others – particularly in border states – fear being “overrun” by new arrivals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

There have been demonstrations in cities across India and the capital Delhi has seen massive protest over the past days after a student protest on Sunday turned violent and left dozens injured.