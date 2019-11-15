Citizenship Amendment Act: India top court to hear petitions in January

India’s Supreme Court has said it will take up a clutch of petitions against a new citizenship law next month, as anger against it grows.

The court told the federal government to prepare a response to the petitions, but the law has not been stayed.

The decision comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted with defiance to widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Article continues after advertisement

The law offers citizenship to non-Muslims from three nearby countries.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government says it will protect people from persecution, but critics say it’s part of a “Hindu nationalist” agenda to marginalise India’s more than 200 million Muslims.

Adding to the fears is a government announcement that it plans to carry out a widespread exercise to weed out “infiltrators” from neighbouring countries.

Given that the exercise relies on extensive documentation to prove that their ancestors lived in India, many Muslim citizens fear that they could be made stateless.