Citizens urged to defend Addis Ababa against rebels

Officials in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa have called on residents to register their weapons and get ready to protect their neighbourhoods amid fears that rebels could advance on the city.

The appeal came days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had captured two cities about 400km (250 miles) from Addis Ababa.

The federal government has declared a nationwide state of emergency.

The US has urged the rebels not to try and take Addis Ababa.

The capital has a population of more than five million.

“We oppose any TPLF move to Addis or any TPLF move to besiege Addis,” said Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa.

War broke out a year ago in the northern Tigray region.

The TPLF has since advanced into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than two million have fled their homes since the conflict began.