World
Citizen Trump to face civil lawsuits and criminal investigations
RNZ
November 8, 2020 6:23 pm
Donald Trump. [Source: RNZ]
Since taking office in January 2017, President Donald Trump has been besieged by civil lawsuits and criminal investigations of his inner circle.
With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency, according to all major US television networks, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen because in January he will lose the protections the US legal system affords to a sitting president, former prosecutors said.
Sponsored Links