World
Chinese vaccine 'successful in mid-stage trials'
November 18, 2020 5:52 pm
The race for a Covid vaccine is in full swing. [Source: BBC]
A COVID-19 vaccine developed in China has shown success in mid-stage trials, researchers say.
There are several vaccines being developed in China, some of which are already being administered.
According to the researchers, the Sinovac Biotech vaccine led to a quick immune response during trials with around 700 people.
The announcement comes after European and US vaccines reported successful data from large late-stage trials.
Three vaccines, developed in the US, Germany and Russia, have all released data suggesting efficiency of more than 90%, after trials with tens of thousands of people.
