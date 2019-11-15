Home

Chinese tourist sites packed as country comes out of lockdown

CNN
April 7, 2020 11:49 am
Visitors pack Anhui province's Huangshan mountain park on April 4, exceeding the visitor limit of 20,000. [Source: CNN]

Large numbers of people flocked to popular tourists sites and major cities across China over the country’s holiday weekend.,

This is despite warnings from health authorities that the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic remains far from over.

Images from the Huangshan mountain park in Anhui province on Saturday, April 4 showed thousands of people crammed together, many wearing face masks, eager to experience the great outdoors after months of travel restrictions and strict lockdown measures.

Such was the rush to get into the popular tourist spot, that at 7.48 a.m., authorities took the unusual step of issuing a notice declaring that the park had reached its 20,000 people daily capacity, and would not be accepting any more visitors, according to state media Global Times.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai, the famous Bund waterfront was once again packed with shoppers and tourists, after weeks of being near-deserted.

Many of the city’s restaurants that were shuttered only days ago also appeared to be doing a brisk trade, with several requiring reservations to enter.

