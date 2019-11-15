Chinese step up attempts to 'influence' Biden team - US official

Chinese agents have stepped up their efforts to influence President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration, a US intelligence official has said.

William Evanina, from the office of the US Director of National Intelligence, said the Chinese were also focusing on people close to Biden’s team.

Evanina said it was an alleged influence campaign “on steroids”.

Article continues after advertisement

Separately, a justice department official said more than 1000 suspected Chinese agents had fled the US.