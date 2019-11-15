World
Chinese step up attempts to 'influence' Biden team - US official
December 3, 2020 5:20 pm
The US and China have clashed repeatedly in recent months, over trade, coronavirus and Hong Kong. [Source: BBC]
Chinese agents have stepped up their efforts to influence President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration, a US intelligence official has said.
William Evanina, from the office of the US Director of National Intelligence, said the Chinese were also focusing on people close to Biden’s team.
Evanina said it was an alleged influence campaign “on steroids”.
Separately, a justice department official said more than 1000 suspected Chinese agents had fled the US.
