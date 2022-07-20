Chinese officials sorry for COVID-19 break-ins

Dozens of homes were broken into in Guangzhou in the search for close contacts [Source: Phoenix News]

Chinese officials have apologised to residents of a locked-down community in Guangzhou for removing the locks on the doors to their homes.

A number of people at the apartment complex in the southern Chinese city had recently tested positive for Covid.

Officials were searching for close contacts who may have been hiding in an attempt to avoid being moved to a quarantine centre.

Article continues after advertisement

China maintains a strict zero-Covid policy and quarantines are common.

Those affected by the break-ins have been told that they will be compensated for the damage.

According to the Tianmu News outlet, the locks were broken on the front doors of at least 84 homes by grassroots officials and community workers.

The incident happened on 10 July, soon after several people at the complex had tested positive for the virus.

According to the Global Times newspaper, residents were moved to a centralised quarantine facility, but “some close contacts were found hiding in their houses”, leading to searches of other homes for “hidden residents”.