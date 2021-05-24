Chinese city under lockdown as COVID cases rise

More than 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xi’an have been ordered to stay at home as authorities attempt to tackle a COVID outbreak there.

The northern city has recorded 143 infections since 9 December.

Under the new restrictions announced on Wednesday, only one person per household is allowed to leave home every two days to buy essential goods.

Article continues after advertisement

China has a strict zero-COVID strategy, using mass testing and lockdown to stop outbreaks.

The country is on high alert for COVID as it gears up to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

Residents of Xi’an, known for its Terracotta Warriors, are not allowed to leave the city unless they have extenuating circumstances and approval from officials to so do. The restrictions came into effect at midnight on Thursday local time.