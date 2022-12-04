China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite protests, U.S. official says

[Source: Reuters]

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with COVID-19.

While recent protests there are not a threat to Communist Party rule, they could affect Xi’s personal standing.

Although China’s daily COVID cases are near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen testing and quarantine rules after Xi’s zero-COVID policy triggered a sharp economic slowdown and public unrest.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines says despite the social and economic impact of the virus, Xi “is unwilling to take a better vaccine from the West, and is instead relying on a vaccine in China that’s just not nearly as effective against Omicron.”