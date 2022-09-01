China's Xi pushes forward to third term despite mounting crises

Xi Jinping. [Photo: CNN News]

The countdown to Xi Jinping’s expected coronation has officially started.

In 47 days, China’s ruling Communist Party will hold its 20th National Congress, at which Xi is widely expected to extend his hold on power for another five years — a move that would cement his status as the country’s most powerful leader in decades.

The congress will begin in Beijing on October 16 at a “critical time” for the country, the party’s 25-member Politburo announced Tuesday, adding that preparations were “progressing smoothly.”

Article continues after advertisement

That start date is in line with tradition in recent decades, the party has always held its congresses between September and November.

The highly choreographed affairs usually last about a week, bringing together some 2,000 delegates from across the country in a show of unity and legitimacy.

But this year’s congress is anything but conventional.

Xi, who has consolidated enormous power since taking office a decade ago, is widely expected to seek an unprecedented third term as China’s top leader, breaking with the convention set by his predecessors in the early 1990s.

It’s a plan year in the making, ever since Xi removed the presidential term limits from the country’s constitution in 2018. But for an authoritarian leader obsessed with stability, the months leading up to it haven’t exactly been a smooth ride.

Xi’s insistence on a zero-Covid policy has seen cities across China imposing strict lockdowns to stamp out infections — an attempt that appears increasingly futile in the face of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Its often ruthless and chaotic enforcement as seen during a two-month lockdown in the financial hub of Shanghai — has sparked waves of public outcry, with many growing increasingly frustrated with the unending restrictions on their daily life.

The zero-tolerance approach has also crippled economic growth long a source of legitimacy for the party. Youth unemployment has surged to a record high of 20%, while a rural banking scandal and a spiralling property crisis have sparked large protests.

Diplomatically, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “no-limits” friendship between the two countries weeks before Moscow launched its war on Ukraine. Beijing’s refusal to recognize — let alone condemn — the invasion has further strained its fraying ties with the United States, Europe and much of the developed world.

The political headwinds have fueled intense speculation about Xi’s authority in some quarters of the overseas China-watching community, with some questioning his prospects of securing a third term.

But experts well-versed in elite Chinese politics said claims about threats to Xi’s grip on power are massively overblown. Since coming to power, Xi has waged a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown to purge opponents, silence dissent and instil loyalty.

He has revamped and secured a firm grip over the military, and other critical levers of power.

Yang cited Xi’s ability to fill important positions of power with his trusted aides from the domestic security apparatus to the propaganda front and leadership roles at key provinces — as signs the top leader is firmly in control.