China's workers and graduates fear for their future

Huang waits by a workbench for the welder to pass the next metal tray. There’s only a handful of staff in the factory. Half the building is in darkness.

The boss is stranded in Europe. They haven’t had any new orders from their American customers for months.

This is a business that’s desperately trying to keep the lights on.

Lotus United is a business that’s hanging on. In an industrial park in Jiangsu near China’s east coast it makes the rails and the racks for the shops that some of you go to. Or at least it used to.

Two floors of manufacturing, around 100 employees, have been reduced to only a handful of staff turning up every day.

Most of the machines are now switched off, cardboard boxes stacked up, piles of rusty inventory on the floor.