China's Sinovac vaccine gets WHO emergency approval

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved China’s Sinovac Covid vaccine for emergency use.

It is the second Chinese vaccine to receive the green light from the WHO, after Sinopharm.

It opens the door for the jab to be used in the Covax programme, which aims to ensure fair access to vaccines.

The vaccine, which has already been used in several countries, has been recommended for over 18s, with a second dose two to four weeks later.

The emergency approval means the vaccine “meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing”, the WHO said.

Studies showed that Sinovac prevented symptomatic disease in more than half of those vaccinated and prevented severe symptoms and hospitalisation in 100% of those studied, it added.