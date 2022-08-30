China's response to US warships in Taiwan

Warship. [Photo Credit: AliveTalk]

After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.

Chinese warplanes swarmed across the Taiwan Strait and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) even fired missiles over Taiwan, the democratically ruled island that the Chinese Communist Party claims as its sovereign territory despite having never controlled it.

Those Chinese military exercises set what some analysts and officials feared might be a “new normal” across the strait: A more permanent PLA presence ever closer to Taiwan.

US officials, meanwhile, vowed Washington would stay the course and Chinese intimidation tactics would be challenged.

On Sunday, the US Navy sent two guided-missile cruisers through the strait, which China now claims as its “internal waters.”

The US and others maintain the strait in international waters under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

It was the first time in at least four years the US Navy had sent two cruisers through the strait, said Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, who has been keeping a database on the transits.

That the US warships made the transit Sunday was no surprise. They have made dozens of such voyages in recent years, and US officials had said transits would continue.

What was surprising to analysts was the muted response from Beijing.

The Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command said it monitored the two ships, maintained a high alert and was “ready to thwart any provocation.”

Even the state-run Global Times tabloid, known for its often jingoistic and staunchly nationalist editorials, said the presence of the two cruisers brought “no actual threat to China’s security.”