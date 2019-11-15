Home

China’s daily death toll from virus tops 1000 for first time

Associated Press | @AP
February 11, 2020 2:48 pm
A personnel wearing protective suit waits near the enterance at the Cheung Hong Estate. [Source: AP]

China’s death toll from new virus is now more than 1000 recorded.

This was announced by the health ministry today as the spread of the contagion shows little sign of abating while exacting an ever-rising cost.

Though more offices and stores in China have reopened after the extended Lunar New Year break, many people appear to be staying home.

Public health authorities are watching closely to see whether workers’ returning to cities and business resuming worsens the spread of the virus.

Another 108 deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, the National Health Commission said in a daily update.

That increased the total to 1,016 deaths.

