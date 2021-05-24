China's ambassador Zheng Zeguang banned from UK Parliament

China’s ambassador to the UK has been told he cannot come to Parliament while sanctions remain in place against a number of MPs and peers.

Zheng Zeguang was due to attend a Commons reception on Wednesday, hosted by the all-party group on China.

But after protests, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lord Speaker Lord McFall ruled this out.

The Chinese embassy said it was a “despicable and cowardly” decision that would harm both countries’ interests.

The ban, which was first reported by the Daily Telegraph, comes at a time when tensions between the two governments are high.

In March, China imposed travel bans and asset freezes on five MPs and two peers whom it accused of spreading lies about the country.

This was in response to the UK’s decision to impose its first sanctions against Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Despite this, the China parliamentary group still decided to invite Mr Zheng to its summer party on the Commons terrace pavilion overlooking the Thames.