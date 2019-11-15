Home

China warns US of countermeasures over Hong Kong sanctions bill

Aljazeera
July 3, 2020 5:54 pm

China has vowed to take “all necessary countermeasures” if the United States penalises banks doing business with officials who implement Beijing’s new national security law on Hong Kong.

The warning came after the US Senate unanimously approved the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, sending it to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

“This US move has grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs and seriously violated international law, as well as the basic norms governing international relations,” the Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s according to the National People’s Congress .

“If the US side is bent on going down the wrong path, China will stubbornly respond with all necessary countermeasures.”

Beijing has faced a groundswell of criticism over its decision to impose a law outlawing acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces in Hong Kong.

