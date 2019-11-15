World
China warns Taiwan against harbouring Hong Kong 'rioters'
Aljazeera
June 23, 2020 4:34 pm
Hong Kong anti-government protesters hold a banner requesting the support of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. [Source: Aljazeera]
Warning comes after Taiwan announced plans to help those thinking of fleeing Hong Kong as Beijing draws up security law.
The Chinese government has warned Taiwan against offering protection to “rioters” from Hong Kong as international criticism grew of Beijing’s move to impose a controversial security law that bans separatism and foreign interference in Hong Kong.
In a statement late on Friday, China’s policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office denounced plans by Taipei to help those thinking of fleeing Hong Kong over Beijing’s tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city.
