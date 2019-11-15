China today reported no new local infections for the first time

China has reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began, marking a major turning point in the global battle to contain Covid-19.

Officials from China’s National Health Commission announced there had been just 34 new cases in the past 24 hours — all imported from overseas — and eight new deaths, all in Hubei, the province where the virus was first identified.

As the danger has lessened in China, the global infection rate continues to accelerate, with countries across multiple continents now grappling with fast-expanding outbreaks of their own.

The virus has infected more than 218,800 people worldwide.

In response to the outbreak, democratic countries including Italy, France and the Philippines have enacted policies similar to those seen in China, placing millions under full or partial lockdowns.