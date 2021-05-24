World
China tennis star Peng denies making sexual assault accusation
AlJAZEERA
December 20, 2021 9:04 am
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has claimed she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her and a social media post she had made in November had been misunderstood.
Peng’s wellbeing became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.
After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.
“First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point,” Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet.
Peng’s remarks on Sunday marked the first time she had addressed the matter on camera in public.
She spoke on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai that she attended