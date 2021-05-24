China targets school students to control case surge

Chinese authorities are targeting students as part of their latest vaccination campaign, as China sees its biggest virus surge in months.

The government reported 71 new domestic cases on Wednesday – the highest daily count since January.

A vaccination campaign for minors aged 12 to 17 is being expanded to try and combat the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Article continues after advertisement

The latest cases have now spread to at least 16 provinces and municipalities.

It is unclear how many in China are fully vaccinated, although authorities say more than 1.6 billion doses have been administered so far.