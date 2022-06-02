China slams NZ-US concerns over Pacific as 'disinformation'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Joe Biden. [Source: 1News]

Beijing has come out firing after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Joe Biden expressed concerns over China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands and its wider Pacific ambitions.

Speaking from the Chinese capital, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused the two leaders of trying to “deliberately hype up” issues from the South China Sea to Beijing’s ongoing push for influence in the Pacific.

Zhao says China’s security is not aimed at third parties, nor is intended to establish military bases, and that the US and New Zealand joint statement hyped up relevant problems with ulterior motives, created false information, and smeared China.

Beijing claims the comments are hypocritical, saying the US “has military bases all over the world, yet it expresses concerns about normal security cooperation with other countries.

China’s foreign minister has been on a 10-day, eight-nation mission across the Pacific, but Wang Yi was unable to firm up support for a sweeping region-wide economic and security agreement in a meeting of leaders on Monday.