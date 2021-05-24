Home

China seeks to lift homework pressures on schoolchildren

| @BBCWorld
October 24, 2021 9:28 am
The law aims to reduce after-school tutoring in favour of "enriching extra-curricular activities". [Source: BBC]

China has passed an education law aimed at reducing the pressures of excessive homework and intensive after-school tutoring, state media say.

Parents are being asked to ensure their children have reasonable time for rest and exercise, and do not spend too much time online.

In August China banned written exams for six and seven year olds.

Article continues after advertisement

Officials warned at the time that students’ physical and mental health was being harmed.

In the last year the state has also introduced a number of measures aimed at moderating children’s “addiction” to the internet and popular culture.

The latest measure was passed on Saturday by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the country’s permanent legislative body.

Full details of the law have not yet been published, but media reports suggest it encourages parents to nurture their children’s morals, intellectual development and social habits.

Local government will be responsible for implementation, such as providing funding for “enriching extra-curricular activities”.

The law received a mixed reaction on social media site Weibo, with some users praising the drive for good parenting while others questioned whether local authorities or the parents themselves would be up to the task.

