China says disease 'curbed' in Wuhan and Hubei

President Xi Jinping has visited the city of Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, sending a message that Beijing has the situation under control.

His visit comes as China recorded its lowest number of infections, just 19 on Tuesday, all in Wuhan apart from two who had arrived from overseas.

China has seen 80,754 confirmed cases, 3,136 of whom have died.

Article continues after advertisement

The visit was Mr Xi’s first trip to the city since the outbreak began.

According to state media, Mr Xi arrived in Wuhan on Tuesday to inspect epidemic prevention and control work in the province.

Wuhan and its province, Hubei, have been locked down in order to prevent the spread of the disease. The president visited a community in the city currently in self-quarantine.

During his visit, Mr Xi declared that the spread of the disease had been “basically curbed” in Hubei province and Wuhan.

“Initial success has been made in stabilising the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan,” he said.