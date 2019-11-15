China, Russia and Iran 'trying to influence' vote

China, Russia and Iran are among countries seeking to influence the US presidential election this year, a top US intelligence chief has warned.

A statement issued by the director of US counterintelligence said foreign states are using “covert and overt influence measures” to sway the vote.

It adds that these nations “have a preference for who wins the election.

US intelligence chiefs say that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Russia has denied the allegations.

Asked at a press conference today what he planned to do about the report on election interference, President Trump said his administration would look “very closely” into it.

The announcement comes amid claims by Trump about the dangers of mail-in or postal ballots. He has suggested that the vote be delayed to prevent “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history”, prompting a backlash even among members of his own party.

The Republican president Trump is seeking to win a second term in office. His challenger is Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.