Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Stranded mother spends mother’s day away from home|COVID-19 restriction falling on deaf ears|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window|Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues|Two men arrested for not wearing masks|Health Ministry cancels media conference|Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|Ministry warns teachers against breach of Code of Conduct|Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation|Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today|Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only|COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Containment borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|
Full Coverage

World

China rocket debris 'disintegrates over Indian Ocean'

| @BBCWorld
May 9, 2021 5:08 pm
The rocket was launched to carry a Chinese space station section into orbit. [Source: BBC]

Debris from a Chinese rocket that had been hurtling back towards Earth has disintegrated over the Indian Ocean, China says.

The bulk of the rocket was destroyed during the re-entry, but parts landed at a location 72.47° East and 2.65° North, Chinese state-run media reported.

The point lies west of the Maldives.

Article continues after advertisement

US and European tracking sites had been monitoring the uncontrolled fall of the Long March-5b vehicle.

Chinese state media said parts of the rocket re-entered the atmosphere at 10:24 Beijing time (02:24 GMT) on Sunday.

US Space Command said in a statement that it could “confirm the Chinese Long March-5b re-entered over the Arabian Peninsula”. It was “unknown if the debris impacted land or water,” the agency said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.