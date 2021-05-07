World
China rocket debris 'disintegrates over Indian Ocean'
May 9, 2021 5:08 pm
The rocket was launched to carry a Chinese space station section into orbit. [Source: BBC]
Debris from a Chinese rocket that had been hurtling back towards Earth has disintegrated over the Indian Ocean, China says.
The bulk of the rocket was destroyed during the re-entry, but parts landed at a location 72.47° East and 2.65° North, Chinese state-run media reported.
The point lies west of the Maldives.
Article continues after advertisement
US and European tracking sites had been monitoring the uncontrolled fall of the Long March-5b vehicle.
Chinese state media said parts of the rocket re-entered the atmosphere at 10:24 Beijing time (02:24 GMT) on Sunday.
US Space Command said in a statement that it could “confirm the Chinese Long March-5b re-entered over the Arabian Peninsula”. It was “unknown if the debris impacted land or water,” the agency said.
Sponsored Links