MINI BUDGET
World

China reports three dead in latest Covid outbreak

| @BBCWorld
April 18, 2022 5:00 pm
Three elderly people were reported to have died in the latest outbreak in Shanghai. [Source: BBC News]

China has reported the deaths of three people from Covid in Shanghai for the first time since the financial hub entered lockdown in late March.

A release from the city’s health commission says the three people are aged between 89 and 91, had several comorbidities, and were unvaccinated.

Until now, China said no one had died of Covid in the city – a claim that has increasingly come into question.

Article continues after advertisement

Officials also say the city recorded 22,248 cases today.

These deaths are the first Covid-linked fatalities to be officially acknowledged by Chinese authorities since March.

