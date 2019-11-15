Home

World

China reports no COVID-19 deaths for first time

| @BBCWorld
April 7, 2020 7:37 pm
The country's Health Commission confirmed there had been no deaths and 32 confirmed cases. [Source: BBC]

China reported no coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the first time since it started publishing daily figures in January.

The National Health Commission said it had 32 confirmed cases, down from 39 on Monday.

It comes as the government is under scrutiny as to whether it is underreporting its figures.

Article continues after advertisement

The government says more than 3,331 people have died and 81,740 have been confirmed as infected.

All of the confirmed cases on Tuesday had arrived from overseas.

