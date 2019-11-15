China reports 48 new cases and all of them were imported

China reported 48 new coronavirus cases as of the end of day Monday, bringing the national total to 81,518, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

All 48 of the new cases are from inbound travelers. The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,161.

China reported one additional death in Wuhan from Covid-19, taking the country’s death toll to 3,305.

Of the 81,518 cases in the country, a total of 76,052 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to official figures.