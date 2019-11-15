China reports 17 new cases

China reported 17 new Coronavirus cases, its second consecutive double-digit increase.

Five of the new cases were reported in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

The Chinese city of Shulan has been placed under lockdown after a rise in the number of new cases.

The city saw 11 new virus cases in the past day – all linked to an infected laundry woman.

The 45-year-old patient, who has infected her husband, sisters and some other family members, is said to have had no recent travel history.

All public places across the city have been shut and all residents told to stay at home.

Public transport has been suspended and the city classified as high risk – the highest of a three-tier zoning system.