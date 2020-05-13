China proposes controversial Hong Kong security law

China is proposing to introduce a new security law in Hong Kong that could ban sedition, secession and subversion.

The move is likely to provoke strong opposition internationally and in Hong Kong, which was last year rocked by months of pro-democracy protests.

China’s delayed National People’s Congress, its legislature, will debate the issue when it opens on Friday.

Chinese media said the move defended national security, but opponents said it could be the “end of Hong Kong”.

The last British governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten, called the move a “comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy”.

President Donald Trump said the US would react strongly if China followed through with its proposals.

The Hong Kong dollar dropped sharply on Thursday in anticipation of the announcement.