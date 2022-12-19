Official Results
FijiFirst
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
Full Results

World

China officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells

Reuters

December 19, 2022 7:41 pm

China officially reported on Monday its first COVID-related deaths since the government began dismantling strict anti-virus controls earlier this month, feeding anxiety that this could be the start of a grim trend as the virus rips through the country.

Monday’s two deaths were the first to be reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) since Dec. 3, days before Beijing announced it was abandoning curbs which had largely kept the virus in check for three years but triggered widespread protests last month.

Though on Saturday, a Reuters journalist in Beijing saw hearses bearing dead lining the driveway to a designated COVID-19 crematorium, and about 20 yellow body bags containing corpses on the floor of an adjacent funeral parlour.

Article continues after advertisement

Reuters could not immediately establish if the deaths were due to COVID.

Officially China has suffered just 5,237 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, including the latest two fatalities, a tiny fraction of its 1.4 billion population and very low by global standards.

The NHC also reported 1,995 symptomatic infections for Dec. 18, compared with 2,097 a day earlier. It stopped reporting asymptomatic cases last week citing a drop in mandatory PCR testing after China’s policy shift.

And there is growing doubt that China’s data is capturing the fast worsening situation on the ground.

A hashtag on the two reported COVID deaths quickly became the top trending topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform on Monday morning.

Hawea and Camillo granted bail

SODELPA sends team back for negotiations

Writ of Election returned to President

Dialogue Fiji issues reminder to parties

Accident claims lives of two children

Nation waits on SODELPA

Commission endorses 55-seat allocation

Puna congratulates Fijians

SODELPA begins board meeting

We’ve come with good will and clean hearts: Ditoka

Election outcome reflects will of people: Prasad

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

China officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

Thailand navy ship sinks stranding more than 100 sailors

Pacific Games next for Pattie

Messi's jersey will be ready if decides to play at next World Cup, says Scaloni

Borthwick to replace Eddie Jones

France disappointed but proud of fightback in epic World Cup final

Fresh criticism for Qatar and FIFA as World Cup ends on International Migrants Day

North Korea fires two more missiles in a record year for launches

Great outing for Fiji triathletes

Oceania Zonal next for National Championship winners

Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

We had to suffer to win the World Cup say Argentina players

Education grants to be ready in advance: Jokhan

Drop in letter sending: Post Fiji

Why we can’t get enough of the ‘Wednesday’ dance

Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of ‘terrorist activity

Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health

Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital, her son says

One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

We Unite members charged

Fact check social media info: SODELPA

Cecily Strong bids farewell to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals

Two rescued from sea after ship fire

Tunisia leader urged to resign after 'fiasco' poll

Margot Robbie on "Babylon" and being a "thrill seeker"

Tens of thousands without power in New England and New York after powerful snowstorm

Fire in road tunnel kills 19 in Afghanistan

Eilish duets ‘My Hero’ with Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins

Health expert predicts three winter waves

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

Writ of Election to be returned today

SODELPA will take time to decide

Staff welcome new PS

SODELPA’s policies are comparable: Gavoka

Ukraine chooses Tvorchi from bomb shelter

Rabuka makes stand clear

I just can’t see a SODELPA and FijiFirst coalition: Tabuya

Argentina wins incredible final on penalties

At least nine police killed in bomb and gun attack

Hereniko motivates music graduates

Messi scoops Golden Ball, Golden Boot for Mbappe

Radradra scores in Bristol’s bonus-point win

Decrease in root crop spending

Mount Sophia Group diversifies

Daveta excited for potential Pacific Games debut

Fans count down the hours to World Cup final

Famous Iranian actress arrested after supporting protesters

Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Actress Taraneh Alidoosti becomes latest in string of celebrity arrests

Stage set for clash of titans

The key in Argentina’s revival

Futsal and boxing to be added to Community Games

North Korea fires ballistic missiles towards sea off east coast

President Saied urged to resign after 'fiasco' election

SODELPA is kingmaker

Numbers out for election

Results of all polling stations released

Top 55 confirmed

PA ready for SODELPA deal

French players expect final fireworks

Nakasi athletics to form association soon

Final handing over moved to 4pm

Pau clinch dramatic win

FijiFirst maintains lead in latest results

PA ready for SODELPA coalition

SODELPA to prioritize supporters' interest: Duru

Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition

Gold FM ROC Market helps the growth of small business

Kate picture from Queen’s carols proves Meghan wrong

Hamza Yassin wins glitterball trophy

Roofs lifted from homes after tornado hits Central Otago

Gang member shot dead at Auckland church once involved in brutal kidnapping

Mbappe’s star power looms large in home city Bondy

Croatia proud of World Cup third place, expect bright future

Putin meets generals as reports of offensive grow

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share first video of son on TikTok

All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

Death toll rises to 23 after landslide near campsite in Malaysia

Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook’s parent

Wainiqolo scores in Toulon’s win

Match abandoned after fan injures player

France not bothered by public desire for Messi win

35 participants for Chess Championship

Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency envoy to engage ‘directly with refugees’

The world turns pink and sparkly in first ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer

We are no longer the haunted house: Duru

McCarthy’s race for speaker risks upending House on Day One

Henry Cavill won’t be returning to ‘The Witcher’ despite losing ‘Superman’ role

SODELPA sets up negotiation team

Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter, investor says

In COVID-hit Beijing, funeral homes and crematoriums are busy

H.E.R. as guitar-shredding Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ live is the princess vibe we deserve

No changes on the leaderboard

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third in World Cup 2022

Tyler Perry opens up about his past suicide attempts as he mourns Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Proud Morocco want to build African legacy after World Cup run, says Regragui

Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina lineup ahead of World Cup final

Beware the penalty specialist if final goes to shootout

Whatever the ending, Qatar World Cup duly delivered

Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency envoy to engage ‘directly with refugees

Rehan Ahmed takes two wickets on debut in Karachi

Ant-Man 3’s Jonathan Majors Wanted to Play a Supervillain - Not a Villain

James Gunn Promises His DCU Balances Popular and Obscure Characters

Game on as new results pour in

Battle for percentage intensifies

Final numbers by tomorrow

Regragui wants Morocco to be remembered as Africa’s best ever

No evidence from Chaudhry since 2014

World Cup going from compact to super-sized in 2026

Adidas reports 'extraordinary' demand for Argentina jerseys

Person impersonates as count center official

More talent identified during Central Games

Parties refuse to accept MOG observations

Agents evicted, Saneem says prior notice given

No candidate allowed into count center: Saneem

56 new COVID-19 cases, LTDD on the rise

Electric vehicle production set to surge in 2023 despite low sales

Key match-ups in World Cup final between Argentina and France

Harry Potter film studios closer to expansion

Locals look forward to holiday festivities

Pokemon to go on without Ash Ketchum and Pikachu

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv without power after Russian strikes

EU adopts global minimum 15% tax on big business

Messi's defensive work not up for debate, says Pochettino

Toddler survives being swallowed by hippo

Croatia determined to take bronze medal home

Positive turnout for junior golf tournament

FijiFirst, PA battle continues

Parties demand total number of Fijians voted

Children’s online activities need to be monitored

Parents urged to spend more time with children

Warhammer to be made into movie and TV show, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill

Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing

Twitter condemned by UN and EU over reporters’ ban

Peru protests: Ministers quit as death toll mounts

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with ‘The Recruit’

In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Katherine Jenkins Pope show to go ahead despite lost luggage

Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine

American rapper Kendrick Lamar wows Auckland crowd with near two-hour show

Brittney Griner vows to play this season after prisoner swap

US to launch new diplomatic approach to China with ‘China House’

Latest results sees FF and PA continue gaining

Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped

Women’s best player award for Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s

Rabuka addresses party after being released

Berlin's giant AquaDom hotel aquarium containing 1,500 fish explodes

Japan defence: China threat prompts plan to double military spending

Police start investigating We Unite members

Gavoka says RFMF should not be involved

France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms

Former US President Donald Trump sells out NFT trading cards

FIFA to relook at 2026 World Cup format

Ashley Roberts will not have to face accused stalker at his trial

Electoral Commission assures manual vote counting

Kevin Spacey to face fresh sex offence charges in trial

Battle intensifies between FijiFirst and PA

Warwickshire locations turned into WW2 France film sets

Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children

Rabuka released

Titanic battle continues

Police takes Rabuka for questioning

MOG happy so far

Latest figures released

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 9 dead, 25 missing

Leave military alone Kalouniwai tells Rabuka

Parties to start petition

Wildcard entry for Fiji men’s basketball

PA willing to work with SODELPA

Lal wins first prize in Junior Golf Championship

France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought as final looms

Respect democratic process says NGO Coalition

$65.8 million payout to cane farmers: FSC

Nightclub owners warned

Apple looks beyond ‘iPhone factory’ China as dalliance sours

Elon Musk’s Twitter bans accounts of CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists

Morrison endures the Robodebt witness box

Sam Worthington Criticizing Green Lantern's Logic Cost Him the Hal Jordan Role

Fiji Chess close the year with two major competitions

Super W Final in Townsville

No British fans arrested at World Cup

PA leads, Bainimarama takes individual lead

Norwich Puppet Theatre bridge brought back into use after 30 years

EFL reschedules a scheduled power outage

Kalouniwai yet to respond to enquiry