World

China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan reports

BBC
December 29, 2020 6:16 am

A Chinese citizen journalist who covered Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak has been jailed for four years.

Zhang Zhan was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, a frequent charge against activists.

The 37-year-old former lawyer was detained in May, and has been on hunger strike for several months. Her lawyers say she is in poor health.

Ms Zhang is one of several citizen journalists who have run into trouble for reporting on Wuhan.

There is no free media in China and authorities are known to clamp down on activists or whistleblowers seen as undermining the government’s response to the outbreak.

