China is 'greatest threat' to US
July 8, 2020 1:11 pm
FBI Director Christopher Wray, pictured in February, described a wide-ranging campaign by the Chinese government to disrupt US life. [Source: BBC]
The director of the FBI has said that acts of espionage and theft by China’s government pose the “greatest long-term threat” to the future of the US.
Speaking to the Hudson Institute in Washington, Christopher Wray described a multi-pronged disruption campaign.
He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their return, and was working to compromise US coronavirus research.
In a nearly hour-long speech on Tuesday, the FBI Director outlined a stark picture of Chinese interference, a far-reaching campaign of economic espionage, data and monetary theft and illegal political activities, using bribery and blackmail to influence US policy.
