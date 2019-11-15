Home

China is 'greatest threat' to US

BBC
July 8, 2020 1:11 pm
FBI Director Christopher Wray, pictured in February, described a wide-ranging campaign by the Chinese government to disrupt US life. [Source: BBC]

The director of the FBI has said that acts of espionage and theft by China’s government pose the “greatest long-term threat” to the future of the US.

Speaking to the Hudson Institute in Washington, Christopher Wray described a multi-pronged disruption campaign.

He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their return, and was working to compromise US coronavirus research.

In a nearly hour-long speech on Tuesday, the FBI Director outlined a stark picture of Chinese interference, a far-reaching campaign of economic espionage, data and monetary theft and illegal political activities, using bribery and blackmail to influence US policy.

