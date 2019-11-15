China is easing lockdowns, ramps up censorship

As Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, leaves lockdown this week, much of the rest of the country is also relaxing controls.

But there’s one area where restrictions are being ramped up: the internet.

Censorship authorities announced this week a renewed campaign “targeting online pornography and illegal publications to create a healthy social and cultural environment.”

Anti-porn crackdowns have a long history of being used to go after political speech, and a state media report on the latest clean up left little doubt this will be the case again.

“The campaign will also clear up illegal and harmful publications for children, blackmailing by fake journalists and unauthorized news outlets and copyright infringement,” state-run news agency Xinhua said.

This comes after weeks of ramped up censorship of topics relating to the coronavirus and the authorities’ handling of the pandemic, despite widespread criticism of how such stifling of discussion may have helped spread the virus in the first place.