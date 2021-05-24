Home

World

China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets

TVNZ
August 1, 2021 12:10 pm
Emissions from a factory. [Source: TVNZ]

China and India have missed a UN deadline to submit fresh plans for cutting their greenhouse gas emissions in time for the global body to include their pledges in a report for governments at this year’s global climate summit.

Officials say the world’s two most populous countries are among dozens that failed to provide an update on their targets for curbing the release of planet-warming gases to the UN climate change agency by July 31.

China is the country with the world’s highest emissions, while India is third. The United States, which submitted its new target in April, is the second-biggest global emitter.

UN Climate Chief Patricia Espinosa welcomed that 110 signatories of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change had met the cut-off date, which was extended from the end of 2020 due to the pandemic. But she said it was “far from satisfactory” that only 58 per cent had submitted their new targets in time.

