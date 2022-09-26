China, India call for negotiated way out of Ukraine war

[Source: Aljazeera]

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war at the United Nations, stopping well short of robust support for traditional ally Russia.

After a week of pressure at the UN General Assembly, Russia’s Foreign Minister delivered a fiery rebuke at Western nations on Saturday for what he called a “outrageous” campaign against Russians.

But no major nation has rallied behind Russia, including China, which just days before the February invasion of Ukraine pledged an “unbreakable” bond with President Vladimir Putin.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Russia and Ukraine to “keep the crisis from spilling over” and from affecting developing countries.